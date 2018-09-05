Tuesday, Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert proposed to raise property taxes 3.7 mills. This is a part of his balanced budget for next year that is aimed at fixing a projected $10 million deficit.

The 3.7 mill increase would generate more than $15 million a year for the county.

Retired and enjoying what they call their golden years, Sharon and Thomas McBride say the simple life is starting to become complicated.

“This is actually drying this town up,” says Thomas.

Thomas says they live on a fixed income.

“The taxes are so high you can’t even live in this area,” says Thomas.

He says a tax increase could completely change their way of life.

“Are we supposed to go to Reichert’s door, and ask him, say, ‘Hey, look, our utility bills are more than what we anticipated, so are you going to give us the extra funding?’” says Sharon.

Reichert says they cannot make any more employee cuts, so this tax increase is necessary along with a couple other changes.

But Thomas says they are working on a tight budget just like the county, except he says they do not have as many areas to pull funds from.

“It’s going to be up to you to give us the money because we didn't budget ourselves,” says Thomas.

But just how much would this increase affect homeowners?

The millage rate would be 21.352, which means homeowners would have to pay a little over $21 for every $1,000 of property value.

Let us say you own a $100,000 house with no homestead exemption.

Homeowners are taxed on 40 percent of their home value, so that means every mill increase cost the owner $40.

But Thomas says, "When is it going to be enough?"

“There’s just so much bleeding that, believe it or not, Macon’s going to be a corpse,” says Thomas.

Well, people like the McBrides will soon have an opportunity to voice their concerns to the county. There will be public hearings where people from the community can come and give their opinions. The county has not set those dates yet, but we will let you know when they do.

Six commissioners have to approve the budget before it gets adopted. They have until June 30th to do that.

© 2018 WMAZ