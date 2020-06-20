BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County won two national awards this month for its programs in reducing blight and animal adoption and rescue.

The awards honor county government programs that strengthen services for community members, according to a press release from the National Association of Counties.

NACo recognized Baldwin County for two of its programs:

Animal Adoption and Rescue Program in the category of Civic Education and Public Information

Blight Reduction Program in the category of Community and Economic Development

“Both of these awards are a result of passionate citizens working with their county government to improve our community," Chairman Henry Craig said.

Vice Chairman Tommy French says it's a win for everyone in the county.

“I appreciate the work that the Board of Commissioners, staff, and the citizens of Baldwin County did to improve our community. This is an honor for all the citizens of Baldwin County,” French said.

According to the release, the Animal Adoption and Rescue Program was created to elevate awareness of Baldwin County Animal Services to county residents.

The release says as a result of the program, Baldwin County now has a thriving adoption and rescue program with a strong volunteer presence.

Commissioner Sammy Hall said it was an "honor" for the county to be recognized on a national level.

Baldwin County began the Blight Reduction Program to reduce the number of blighted properties throughout the county. The county had on record over 300 properties that were abandoned and unsafe for living.

County officials worked to launch the program. As a result of this program, Baldwin County has eliminated blight by 33 percent.

“It is wonderful that we have these types of employees who can accomplish these great things. We put the ordinances in place, but the employees enforced them,” Commissioner Emily Davis said.

NACo President Mary Ann Borgeson says that more counties are stepping up to support community members.

"This year’s achievement award-winning programs showcase how counties build healthy, safe and vibrant communities across America,” Borgeson said.

Awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the services counties provide.

The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and others, according to the release.

