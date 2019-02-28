Scott Mitchell, who owns Travis Jean Emporium, says the outside of his store looks nicer thanks to a new ambassador program.

"There is a kid named Daniel for works for them. People will get out of their cars and he'll say, 'Hey, how are you doing today?' to visitors coming out of their cars," said Mitchell.

Richard Bingaman, Daniel's boss, says the program has only 3 employees. In the last month since the program started, they've pulled stickers from light poles. Now, they're starting on getting rid of graffiti and power-washing buildings.

"We have 42 blocks to cover, so it'll keep us busy for a while," said Bingaman.

The program is paid for by NewTown Macon's Business Improvement District.

Back in 2017, Bibb County commissioners approved of a downtown Macon Business Improvement District where property owners can elect to pay an extra 5 mills, or an extra $200 per $100,000 in property value, for increased services.

Mitchell says he pays the tax indirectly because he rents his storefront.

"It's an entire experience, so whenever people visit our town, it's the whole package -- it's cleanliness, safety, security, it's shops being open -- and this is just adding to the experience," said Mitchell.

He says he's looking forward to seeing the program grow.

As of right now, the program only goes until 2023 unless commissioners approve of reinstating the program.