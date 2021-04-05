'This is the worst': Baldwin County residents see storm damage after heavy rain, winds

Lou Popp says that the wind and rain took out an entire playground that he built for his grandkids.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — In Baldwin County, some people saw heavy wind and rain that left damage Monday.

Lou Popp and he says that the wind and rain took out an entire playground that he built for his grandkids.

Popp shared photos with 13WMAZ Monday afternoon.



He lives southeast of Milledgeville just off the fall line.

“About 3:00 p.m., the power went off just a sec, and my brother-in-law called me and said, 'It looks like we had a mini-tornado go through,'” said Popp.



His wife owns 12 acres of land and a 4-acre pond.



He says they saw lots of damage and trees down in addition to the ruined playground.



“We had my son's garage on top of my building, and probably 20 or 30 trees down,” he said.



Baldwin County EMA director Wayne Johnson says a tree fell on a house on Junior Hill Road. He says no one was hurt.



Popp says he's seen storms, but he's never had damage like this.



“Not like this, this is the worst. We've had some trees go down during some bad wind, but normally, that just happens, but this is the first time we've ever had anything that came through like this, and it was a streak. The house up here got a couple of trees in his front yard that went down. It came right through here and it went straight across our pond down there,” said Popp.



Popp says he's probably looking at about $5,000 to $7,000 worth of damage.