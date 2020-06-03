WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Flooding closed part of Highway 112 in Wilcox County and caused some people to evacuate their homes. 13WMAZ spoke to folks in town and the sheriff about the damage and saw a highway that was literally washed away.

"This is the worst flood that I've seen since '94," Willie Holmes said.

That's how Holmes describes flooding across Wilcox County, especially along Highway 112.

"It is missing parts of the road, it is totally washed away," Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers said.

Rodgers says constant rain swept part of the highway away. Video and pictures show water rushing straight through the middle of the road.

"We've got numerous dirt roads that are washed out, I would not even be able to begin to give you a number. Our road crews are out working, they have been working throughout the night," Rodgers said.

A spokeswoman with the state Department of Transportation says they must wait for everything to dry up along Highway 112 before they can inspect the road and fix it.

Along roads like Doris Coney Lane, the water was about knee-deep Thursday. Some families actually had to evacuate these trailers right here because the water came inside of their homes.

Wanya Reese

"The other night, the other day, water came across the highway you couldn't tell the highway was here," Holmes said.

He added one neighbor had to use a boat to escape rising flood levels.

"I hope everything gets right, and people get right where they can move back into their house, cause it is hard for people to go and find someplace to stay at this time," Holmes said.

While the rain continues to fall neighbors are hoping for relief from constant flooding.

"I was hoping there is something that can be done, to prevent this from happening again," Ollie Brown.

Holmes says the water along Doris Coney Lane should recede by this weekend.

"It just ain't never been like this, I'll put it that way," Holmes said.

