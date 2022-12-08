'This job has given me confidence': Macon Reentry Coalition looks for volunteers to help former offenders

They need help providing resources from people like business owners, pastors, and leaders for nonprofits that provide counseling.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Reentry Coalition needs your help with their mission to give offenders a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer impacting the programs resources.

The program started back in 2008. Each year, they help about 150 people. Ronald Carter is one of those people. He found a job through the program, and he's now working for Middle Georgia Freightliner.

Carter gears up to hit his routes.

"This job has given me confidence. I look forward to coming to work," Carter said.

But this hasn't always been his job.

"I don't have to go back to where I once was -- that's history and I don't have to repeat that, so I'm grateful," Carter said.

He got it through Next Step, a part of the Macon Reentry Coalition.

"It's an opportunity to meet people that have a desire to get into the workforce and are looking for a place that can support their families," Wood said.

The program is a conglomeration of nonprofit, for-profit businesses, and government agencies, as well as law enforcement.

Heath Wood, the General Manager of Middle Georgia Freightliners, has partnered with the program for more than 10 years.

"It's an opportunity to get them back in, to get good people in your workforce," Wood said.

The CEO of the program, Todd Robinson, wants people to know, "They're extremely smart, they're extremely innovative, very trainable, and end up being some of your very best employees."

As for Carter, he believes the sky is the limit.

"Now that we know that we are valued, then we can do better because we know better," Carter said.

Robinson says they need help providing resources from people like business owners, pastors, and leaders for nonprofits that provide counseling.

Carter says that he hopes to continue learning and growing. He plans to get his CDL next.