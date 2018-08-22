Cartina Wilson is a regular at the Market Place convenience store.

She described her recent greeting with the store clerk, Waqar Ali, but she didn't know it would be her last.

"I came in here last night probably around 7:00 or 7:30, and, of course, he was working. I walked in, he always smiled, 'Hey, buddy,' because that's what we called each other," Wilson said.

21-year-old Ali was working at the store when an armed robber shot him in the chest around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Ali was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he died in the early morning hours.

"For us to not come here and not be able to see him and just notice that this place is never going to be the same is going to be really and truly painful," Wilson said.

The store was closed all day as law enforcement officers were investigating the scene.

Customers showed up to the store like any other day. Many said that Ali's nickname was "Ricky" and he was a nice guy.

One man said, "I don't understand 'cause they good people. I ain't ever seen them mess with nobody. They laugh every time they come here and everything."

At KwikTrip down the street, store clerk Al Patel was working when the incident happened.

He said fear is a common feeling on the job and wants police to help.

"We need to tell police they have to keep rounding each store. At a certain time, especially nighttime, they have to be patrolling in the store all the time," Patel said.

Lieutenant James from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said they already have plans in the works.

"Sheriff Davis is going to step up patrols out there, -- this is not something we're going to tolerate. These people, we're going to take them off the street at all costs," James said.

James urges store owners to make sure their security cameras are working, keep storefront windows clear, and to cooperate with the robber until a safe exit becomes available.

