UPDATE 11:09 PM

Dublin Police Department Lt. Stacey Sapp says Ramos and Ford were hanging out on the porch at 803 Central Avenue Thursday night.

According to Sapp, a vehicle circled the block "approximately" three times, then whoever was in it opened fire on the porch.

Sapp says Ramos was a well-known budding musician.

"It appears that he was right at the point of maybe producing a record or producing a CD or some type of music and it's sad that he's gone at 19 years of age," said Sapp.

According to Sapp, multiple shell casings of different calibers were found at the scene, suggesting there was more than one shooter.

So far, Sapp says police believe Ramos may have been an innocent bystander in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Belinda Tinsley lives on the street where Ramos was killed and says she's fed up with the violence.

"This violence in Dublin needs to stop," said Tinsley. "That child was a great kid and we got to do something. I want everyone that looking at this that lives in Dublin to let's get it together and let's get this mess done."

The street was full of young kids Friday night and Tinsley says she's got three grandchildren of her own living in Dublin.

"I want my grandkids to still feel safe that they can walk in they neighborhood and play in they neighborhood, it's a whole lot of little kids out here," said Tinsley.

she says it's on the community to make the change.

"We got to help the police to stop it," she said. "Because other than that, it's not gonna stop."

-----------------------------------

Correction: Earlier, we identified the deceased as Jamel Ramos. It has since been corrected to Kavasia Ismael Ramos. The victim went by his middle name, Ismael.

-----------------------------------

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Laurens County Thursday night.

The call came in for a male shot at 803 Central Avenue at 11:42 p.m., according to Captain Ronnie Holmes with the Dublin Police Department.

Kavasia Ismael "Izzy" Ramos was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday in Dublin. (Courtesy: Rashanda Truttling, sister of Ramos)

When the responding officer arrived he found Kavasia Ramos, 19, laying on the ground unresponsive in front of the house.

The officer performed CPR until EMS arrived and transported Ramos to Fairview Hospital where he was pronounced dead early Friday morning.

Holmes says the police department is still investigating how many times he was shot and where.

Kavasia Ismael "Izzy" Ramos was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday in Dublin. (Courtesy: Rashanda Truttling, sister of Ramos)

A second victim, Markevius Ford, was also shot during in front of the house during the shooting and was driven to the hospital by someone else.

Ford suffered a gunshot wound to his lower thigh that is non-life threatening.

Kavasia Ismael "Izzy" Ramos was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday in Dublin. (Courtesy: Rashanda Truttling, sister of Ramos)

According to Holmes, this appears to have been a drive-by shooting.

The Dublin Police Department does not have a suspect at this time and is asking anyone with information to contact the police department at (478) 277-5023 or crime text them at (478) 595-7279.

© 2018 WMAZ