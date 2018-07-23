A Macon County family is grieving the loss of their 17-year-old son after an accident early Monday.

J’aire Maxie’s mother says they had just gone to the store to get school supplies and he was looking forward to his last year at high school.

Now, the photos on her phone are all Pamela Maxie has left of her son.

“He was energetic, he was smart [and] full of life, everybody loved him,” said Maxie.

On Monday around 5 a.m., she says J’aire left the house to get some fresh air. But when she left the house later, she heard sirens and know something was wrong.

“This was my son. This was my baby son, my baby boy,” said Maxie.

Georgia State Patrol says a trucker driving down Highway 49 alerted them to a body lying in the road, but they are investigating how it happened.

GSP says Coroner Brenda Ogelsby told them that J’aire may have been lying in the road when he was hit, and Oglesby says it looks like he was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Later, GSP says a truck driver approached a trooper at the scene and said he thought he hit something. Troopers are gathering evidence and questioning him.

"I just feel really bad for my son, I wonder if he suffered, I wouldn't wish this on anybody,” said Maxie.

She says she wishes the person who hit her son would have stopped because she would have more answers to questions about what happened to him.

Coroner Brenda Ogelsby said they are doing an autopsy to determine what really happened before Maxie was hit, but the family says they just need more answers as to what happened.

Sgt. Robbie Roberson with GSP says they are dispatching a team Tuesday morning to recreate the scene on Highway 49 and that it remains under investigation.

