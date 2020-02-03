THOMASTON, Ga. — A Thomaston man was arrested last month after tips were reported about an online social media account containing child porn images.

A release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says their Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit and the Thomaston Police Department carried out a search warrant at the home of 33-year-old James Krivan on February 27.

The release says the warrant related to the online sexual exploitation of children.

The GBI says they started their investigation after getting "numerous" tips about one Imgur account. The account allegedly had images of child porn on it, according to the release.

A review of the tips revealed thousands of images of children, some of which are considered child porn by Georgia law, the GBI says.

Krivan was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the release.

The GBI says the investigation is still active, and no further details will be released at this time.

