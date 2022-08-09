Thomaston-Upson Schools on lockdown, sheriff's office investigating

They say that everyone inside the schools are safe and there is no active shooter on school property.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Thomaston-Upson Schools went into a full lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the schools Facebook page, the school went into lockdown around noon.

They say that everyone inside the schools are safe and there is no active shooter on school property.

Thomaston-Upson Schools says a parent called saying her child had seen a gun in the high school bathroom.

The Upson County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement are investigating the claims and no gun has been found at this time.

All schools remain on lockdown.

This is a developing story and 13WMAZ will have more as it becomes available.