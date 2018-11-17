With Thanksgiving right around the corner, hundreds of people were camped out at Hope Church in Fort Valley to be a part of the 21st Annual Feed the City event..

When the event started in 1997, they were only able to feed six families.

This year, they are looking at feeding over 1500 families.

They were giving away turkeys and a box of food, so everyone would be able to have a Thanksgiving that they would never forget.

Pastor Zeb Hundley says his favorite part is seeing the community come together.

"We had 650 volunteers at pack night last night, one of which said 'you know what each year I've come up here and I've needed to get foo, this year I don't need that anymore and now I want to be able to give back to people who are in the same tough spot that I was,'" he said.

"That's why we do it, it's life changing for people and it lets them know that hope is there and that people are here to help and people really do care."

Hundley says over 9,000 people will be benefiting from the food handed out on Saturday and looks forward to helping even more people in the future.

