GHSA details COVID-19 protocols as thousands set to visit Macon for basketball championship

Organizers are adjusting the game schedule, requiring face masks, and urging social distancing for people who plan to attend a game at the Centreplex

MACON, Ga. — High school basketball teams from across the state are returning to Macon Wednesday for the 2021 GHSA Basketball Championship.

GHSA assistant executive director Ernie Yarbrough says this year is a bit different due to the pandemic.

"They're not going to be allowed into the facility unless they have a face covering. They're also going to have a temperature check," Yarbrough said.

In previous years, the tournament brought about 8,000-9,000 people into Macon over the four-day period.

Executive director Robin Hines says they're keeping the crowds socially distanced.

"We've adjusted the schedule so there's more time in between, so what you're going to see is a more transitional crowd. We expect people to come and go at a better rate and there will be enough time to where there's not as much contact," Hines said.

They don't have a limit on the number of spectators allowed inside, but they are limiting access on the court level.

"We've restricted the number of cheerleaders that are going to be allowed to actually be at the court level. We're not allowing the school student photographers down on the court level," Yarbrough said.

Bench seats are also socially distanced. Yarbrough and Hines believe that if everyone follows the safety guidelines, this event will be safe.

"Players and coaches that are on the bench will have to have face coverings on. All of the table personnel will have face coverings on. Our officials, our game officials will have face coverings that they will be expected to wear anytime they're communicating with a player or a coach," Yarbrough said.

"Face coverings, washing hands, social distancing...those things do work and we want to do that as much as we possibly can," Hines said.

Last year's tournament at the Centreplex went on as scheduled and was one of the last large events before the pandemic shut everything down.

Macon has played host to the basketball championships for decades, and this year's tournament will end on Saturday, March 13.