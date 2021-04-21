This Purple Heart veteran lost her leg, then someone stole her cane

Pieper’s cane has sentimental value to her dedication to service to the country and sacrifices came with that experience.

NEWBORN, Ga. — Thousands are sharing a Facebook post started by Kendra Lou Pieper, a Purple Heart veteran who left behind her cane after getting gas at a Chevron in Newborn.

In the post, Pieper recalled the unfortunate moments of seeing a man on surveillance video taking the cane, after realizing she left it there.

“Needless to say, they reviewed the security cameras, and someone in a white suburban pulled up after me and took it. And the camera did not pick up their tags,” she wrote.

According to her Facebook page, Pieper is a wounded warrior and is currently Jr Vice Commander at American Legion Post #110 in Monticello, GA.

She revealed she received the cane shortly after her paralyzing injuring.

“I was given this cane shortly after I lost my leg. Every fine detail was hand carved & colored. It has my rank/name on it, and each of my military badges. It also has my Purple Heart medal, and the Fallen Soldier Battle Cross. It says “Ripcord” because that was our call sign down range. This cane was made for me,” Pieper said.

Within hours of posting the call for help, more than 40,000 users shared Pieper’s post. While the search for her cane continues, she posted an update saying she grateful for the community’s support.

“I am beyond grateful for each and every one. It is amazing what we can accomplish when we band together,” she wrote.

“I don’t care who, what, where, when, or why. I just want my cane back. I feel that my cane told my story without me saying a word. It answered people’s questions without them having to ask,