Three arrested in early January Warner Robins shooting

41-year-old Michael Cooper was shot and killed in early January after getting into an argument with another.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested and charged with murder by the Warner Robins Police Department on Tuesday in relation to an early January shooting in Warner Robins.

According to a press release, 21-year-old Shadarrius D Hogan and 19-year-old Vincent M Winston have been arrested and are being charged with murder and aggravated assault.

22-year-old Tionne L Beasley was also arrested and charged with murder and hindering apprehension.

In early January, a Warner Robins man was shot and killed after being involved in an argument and shootout before crashing his car on North Davis Drive, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.



Lt. Eric Gossman said Michael Cooper, 41, got into an argument with another man around 7:30 p.m. on January 16.

He said both men turned up at the Ignico Drive and North Davis Drive intersection, where they shot at each other.



Cooper was shot before he crashed his car near the 7-Star Food Mart.