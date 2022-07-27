x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 men charged with vandalizing several sites in Sandersville including Allisha Gray mural

The men allegedly vandalized several other locations including a Waffle House and a church.

More Videos

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Three men have been charged with several counts of vandalism for various sites in Sandersville, including the Allisha Gray mural, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office

13WMAZ previously reported that the mural honoring Olympic athlete Allisha Grey had been vandalized.

RELATED: 'It's heartbreaking': Racial slur scrawled on Olympic star's mural in Sandersville

20-year-old Steven Alexander Macinsky III of Riddleville, 20-year-old Robert Alton Windsor of Sandersville, and 19-year-old Randall Austin May of Sandersville were all charged with the defamation of the mural as well as several other sites around Sandersville.

The places vandalized include:

  • The Allisha Gray mural
  • Pickle Barrell Restaurant
  • Waffle House
  • Thiele Kaolin City Park
  • Georgia Department of Transportation crosswalk signage
  • City of Tennille (damage to Zeta Street)
  • Springfield Missionary Baptist Church.

Macinsky is charged with three felony counts of Interference with Government Property, one felony count Vandalism to Place of Worship and five misdemeanor counts of Criminal Trespass.

Windsor is charged with two felony counts of Interference with Government Property, one felony county of Vandalism to a Place of Worship and five counts of misdemeanor Criminal Trespass.

May is charged with three felony counts of Interference with Government Property and four counts of misdemeanor Criminal Trespass.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING:

RELATED: 59-year-old ejected from the car in accident on Rocky Creed Road is in critical condition

RELATED: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting at Waverly Pointe apartments in Macon identified

Paid Advertisement