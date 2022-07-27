3 men charged with vandalizing several sites in Sandersville including Allisha Gray mural

The men allegedly vandalized several other locations including a Waffle House and a church.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Three men have been charged with several counts of vandalism for various sites in Sandersville, including the Allisha Gray mural, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office

13WMAZ previously reported that the mural honoring Olympic athlete Allisha Grey had been vandalized.

20-year-old Steven Alexander Macinsky III of Riddleville, 20-year-old Robert Alton Windsor of Sandersville, and 19-year-old Randall Austin May of Sandersville were all charged with the defamation of the mural as well as several other sites around Sandersville.

The places vandalized include:

The Allisha Gray mural

Pickle Barrell Restaurant

Waffle House

Thiele Kaolin City Park

Georgia Department of Transportation crosswalk signage

City of Tennille (damage to Zeta Street)

Springfield Missionary Baptist Church.

Macinsky is charged with three felony counts of Interference with Government Property, one felony count Vandalism to Place of Worship and five misdemeanor counts of Criminal Trespass.

Windsor is charged with two felony counts of Interference with Government Property, one felony county of Vandalism to a Place of Worship and five counts of misdemeanor Criminal Trespass.

May is charged with three felony counts of Interference with Government Property and four counts of misdemeanor Criminal Trespass.