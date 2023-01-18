Three hospitalized after crash on Gray Highway in Macon

It happened around 6:20 a.m. No one else was injured in the incident.

MACON, Ga. — Three people are hospitalized after a Wednesday crash on Gray Highway in Macon.

A Nissan Xterra was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley road around 6:20 a.m..

The driver, 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata.

Banegas crashed into the Sonata, driven by 27-year-old Addarius Raines, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The passenger in Banegas' car, a 51-year-old man, was taken the hospital after the crash and is in stable condition.

Banegas and Raines were also taken the hospital and are stable.