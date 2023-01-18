Three hospitalized after crash on Gray Highway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Three people are hospitalized after a Wednesday crash on Gray Highway in Macon.
A Nissan Xterra was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley road around 6:20 a.m..
The driver, 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata.
Banegas crashed into the Sonata, driven by 27-year-old Addarius Raines, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
The passenger in Banegas' car, a 51-year-old man, was taken the hospital after the crash and is in stable condition.
Banegas and Raines were also taken the hospital and are stable.
No one else was injured in the incident.