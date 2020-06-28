Three injured after shooting in west Macon

It happened around 3 a.m. on Patterson Street.

MACON, Ga. — A shooting in west Macon has left three people injured.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they responded to an aggravated assault at 932 Patterson Street just after 3 a.m.

It was reported that there was an argument between a group of people outside when someone pulled a gun and fired several shots at people at the scene.

Three men were shot, and they were taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health. There's no word on their condition at this time.

No one else was injured.