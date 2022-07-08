Three injured in shooting at Milledgeville apartment complex

One man is in critical condition after he was dropped off at the hospital during a high-speed chase with police.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A wild night in Milledgeville featured a car chase, three people ending up in the hospital after getting shot, and a manhunt.

Police now believe it all started with a shootout at a Milledgeville apartment complex just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say it happened at the Riverbend Apartment Complex located at 441 East McIntosh Street.

The night began when a Georgia College and State University police officer attempted to pull over a blue Pontiac G6, but the car drove away.

The chase continued to Navicent Health Baldwin, where one of the men got out of the car and laid on the ground at the emergency entrance. It turns out he'd been shot.

Officers now believe someone originally shot Ne’Tobia Williams in the chest earlier at the Riverbend Apartments. Crews took him by helicopter to a Macon hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The car sped off after dumping Williams, and the Milledgeville Police Department took over the chase. The Pontiac finally crashed at South Wayne Street and Effingham Road.

The driver jumped out wearing a ski mask and ran off with a gun in his hand. Officers ran after him and attempted to use a taser to stop him, but he got away.

After the man ran into the woods, officers set up a perimeter, but they were unable to locate him.

Later two more men were driven to the hospital in personal cars with gunshot wounds tied to the earlier shooting at the apartment complex.

20-year-old Ja’Kobe Brown was shot in his right buttocks and right arm. 24-year-old Emare Cheathem got shot in his right arm.

A medical helicopter transported Brown to an Athens area hospital. Cheatham was treated at Navicent Health Baldwin before being released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information can call 478-414-4090 and ask to speak with a detective or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.