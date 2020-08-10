Warner Robins business owners team up to give away essential supplies

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This Saturday, three Houston County business owners will team up to feed the homeless and give away essential supplies.
Organizers Renotto Solomon, Leon Jackson and Eric Hobes will give out more than 100 bags with deodorant, toothpaste and more.
Solomon says this is a time where people are hurting and they couldn’t be happier to help.
“We have some less fortunate people out there that might not be able to get to a shower or get to hand sanitizer or get the products that might deem safety for them, so we decided to come together and just try to put a bag together and maybe help them out with that,” said Solomon.
The event will be at Tony’s Pawn Shop on North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. It starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 and will end when supplies run out.
