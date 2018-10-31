The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three men armed with handguns robbed the Shark's Fish and Chicken Tuesday night in Macon.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the restaurant on Pio Nono Avenue.

Deputies say the three men walked in wearing masks and dark clothing. One of them was wearing a camouflage jacket. They approached the counter and demanded money.

They took cash and ran toward Dewey Street.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-752-7500.

