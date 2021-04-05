Three men charged after alleged vandalism at north Macon Walmart

The sheriff's office says the three men are from Dodge County, and turned themselves in to investigators last week

MACON, Ga. — Three men now face felony charges after they allegedly vandalized a north Macon Walmart in April. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they turned themselves in to investigators last week.

They were identified as Dustin Lane Bratcher, Jaycob Dukes and Cody Montana Kemp – all from Eastman.

Each man faces a charge of criminal damage to property (felony). Bratcher and Dukes bonded out on May 4, and Kemp on May 5. The bond was set at $2,400.

Those charges are the result of an event that happened the night of April 22 at the Walmart on Zebulon Road.

Investigators say the trio drove up to the Walmart in a truck, threw a shopping cart, and damaged a motorized shopping vehicle.

They are then accused of going inside the store and causing damage; from ripping open a bag of deer feed and throwing it in the air, to taking a razor and cutting cans of oil, to opening 2L bottles of soda and pouring them on chemicals damaging other items.

The total of damages was estimated to be over $2,000.