Three men organize rally in Macon to talk about gun violence

MACON, Ga. — A rally put together by a group of men will be held at Tattnall Square Park on Saturday.

With the recent crime in Macon, three men have decided to try to put an end to gun violence in the community.

The group says in order to get solutions, you must hear the problems.

Organizer Carl Myers says he wants to listen to the younger generation to find out what the problems are.

"I felt that when I was at that age, I didn't have a voice," Myers said. "Just looking at the actions from the youth, that's all they want. They want to be heard, they want that nourishment, they want to be seen... why not put them at the forefront of the movement and let them be heard?" Myers said.

The rally will be held at Tattnall Square Park Saturday at 3 p.m.