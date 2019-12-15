MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating after they say three men robbed a Macon package store at gunpoint Saturday.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 10:33 p.m.

The release said three men entered the Triangle Package Store on Napier Avenue with guns and demanded money from the cashier. They ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash before deputies arrived.

The suspects were caught on surveillance footage, according to the release.

Deputies say the first suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, white shoes, and white shirt wrapped around his face.

The second suspect was wearing a maroon hoodie with white trim around the bottom, sleeves, and front zipper and had on black shoes and a back pack. He also wore a black shirt covering his face.

The third suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans, and white shoes, with a black shirt covering his face, according to the deputies.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office

The release said no one was injured.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Bibb deputies arrest 5 at Macon home

RELATED: Warner Robins man hospitalized after being shot in face

RELATED: Accused prison guard killer Ricky Dubose in court Thursday

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.