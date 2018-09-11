In Macon, you're going to see some new deputies walking the streets, but they aren't your typical officers.

"Finally, finally, because I've been waiting to get transferred to K9," said Cpl. Rodrick Smathers.

Smathers is excited to be working with his new partner Stormi -- one of the three new dogs on the K9 team.

"We have our days, we're partners, but she is good," Smathers said.

Stormi came in with Bella and Hugo, all with one mission in mind.

"When we're actually training them, we're actually working with them, fine-tuning everything basically," said Deputy Carson Grant.

The K9s went through five weeks of training in Dooly County.

Bella and Stormi are trained to detect narcotics, while Hugo is trained to detect bombs. Smathers says those kinds of trainings keep you safe.

"Get some more of the drugs off the street, and when we get people that run away from us, we are going to try and track them down," Smathers said.

Grant says the dogs trained using real drugs. They learned quickly because their noses are so sensitive.

"They smell everything that's in there; the tomato sauce, the beans, whatever it is, they smell each individual thing, they can pick it all out," Grant said.

These new four-legged member of the force are all business on the job, but at home?

"It's been good, she's a big baby, she just loves to be petted," Grant said. While Smathers said," Very skittish, scared, timid, but now she knows everybody, it's like happy go jolly".

Grant says the dogs are also available to help all across Central Georgia when help is needed.

According to Lt. Sean Defoe, these dogs can cost anywhere between $8,000-12,000 because of their intense training.

Two of those new dogs, Stormi and Hugo, actually came to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by donation.

