Navicent Health, Middle Georgia Food Bank, and World Changers Church of Macon put on a mobile food drive event in hopes of feeding families

MACON, Ga. — Friday, dozens of families packed the parking lot of the Navicent Health Family Center to get access to more food during the pandemic.

"I love how they do it! You just pop the trunk, they put the food in there, and then you take off. You don't even have to get out. It's such a good thing, it's such a blessing," Dianne Hunter said about attending the drive.

Hunter was traveling from her hometown in Wilkinson County when she heard that there was going to be a drive-thru food pantry at Navicent Family Health Center.

She picked up food for her friends and herself.

Jeff Battcher is president of the Middle Georgia Food Bank, one of the three organizations that came together to co-sponsor the mobile food pantry.

"We have a very high poverty rate in Bibb-County as it is. The pandemic has only ate into that. We're seeing a doubling of the need for those that are food insecure, so today is the day that we could help those that are food insecure, especially during this pandemic, get the food they need," Battcher said.

Navicent Health and World Changers Church of Macon also took part in this initiative.

"Anything that we've got, we are giving away. We won't leave here until all the food is given away," Charles Krauss said.

Charles Krauss, a health educator at Navicent, says seeing the community to come together is a wonderful thing and that he's grateful to be a part of it.

Horace Holmes Jr., Pastor of World Changers agrees saying it means a lot to him to see everyone come together to serve the community.

"When you see that, that's what humanity is really all about. That is what service is all about," Holmes said.