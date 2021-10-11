Three people shot on Cherry Avenue in west Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says one victim is in critical condition and two are in stable condition.

Bibb County deputies are investigating after three people were shot on Cherry Avenue in west Macon.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, three people were shot while in the backyard of a home in the 3800 block of Cherry Avenue. That's near the intersection of Brentwood Avenue and off Columbus Road in west Macon. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The victims are 46-year-old Percy Welch, Jr., 38-year-old Althonio Carlisle, and 37-year-old Tavares Lavender.

All three were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. The sheriff's office says Welch, Jr. is listed in critical condition. Lavender and Carlisle are listed in stable condition.

Coroner Leon Jones says one of the victims went into surgery Sunday night.