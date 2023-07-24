Three people shot on Shearwater Drive

Bibb county sheriff's office says the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in the 4000 block of Shearwater Drive.

It was reported that multiple shots were fired at the three men that were in the yard of the home Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

One 18-year-old male was shot in the left thigh, a 30-year-old male was shot in the right thigh and a 36-year-old male was shot in the left thigh.

All three men were taken to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition at this time.

Investigators are still looking into what lead up to the shooting.