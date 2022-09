All three victims are in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — Three people were shot overnight on Friday in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They said three people were hit by gunfire at a gathering on Blount Street near Houston Avenue. No one saw who was shooting.

All three victims are stable.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478)-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.