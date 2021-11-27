Three armed robberies in Macon over the span of two hours

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office have not said whether they believe the robberies are connected.

MACON, Ga. — Three armed robberies happened in Macon Saturday night in the span of two hours.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the first happened at the Walgreens store on Vineville Avenue just before 9 p.m.

They say a person with a gun came into the store and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the robber ran away.

In the second robbery at the Family Dollar on 2035 Shurling Drive, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man threated the cashier with a baseball bat and demanded cash from the register. After he got the money he ran away.

This happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

An hour later at the Welcome Food Store at 6999 Knoxville Road, The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man with a gun entered the store, demanded money and then left after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt in any of these incident.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office have not said whether they believe the robberies are connected.

If you have any information, please call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.