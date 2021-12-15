Three schools in Bibb County receive national recognition for excellence

Those schools are Alexander II, Miller Magnet Middle and the Academy for Classical Education.

MACON, Ga. — Several schools in Macon-Bibb are celebrating national recognition Wednesday.

U.S. News and World Report ranked the best elementary and middle schools across the country, and some are right here in Bibb.

The publication recognized Alexander II as one of the top five magnet elementary schools in the state.

Alexander II is a math-science magnet school, and is Bibb County's only STEM certified school.

Miller Magnet Middle was selected as a top five magnet middle school in the state. Miller focuses on the fine arts.

In the charter school category, the Academy for Classical Education was recognized as a top five school for elementary and middle education.