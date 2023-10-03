Three shot at Pit Hookah & Lounge on Womack Street in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb Sheriff's Office says shots were fired at pit Hookah & Lounge while hosting a graduation party early Saturday morning.
Deputies say it happened in the parking at about 1 a.m., and 3 people were hit by gunfire.
An 18-year old, a 16-year-old, and a 15-year old all got hit, and they were taken to piedmont Hospital.
Deputies say their injuries were minor and all should survive.
They are currently in stable condition.
This is still an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68Crime.