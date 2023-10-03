Three shot at Pit Hookah & Lounge on Womack Street in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb Sheriff's Office says shots were fired at pit Hookah & Lounge while hosting a graduation party early Saturday morning.

Deputies say it happened in the parking at about 1 a.m., and 3 people were hit by gunfire.

An 18-year old, a 16-year-old, and a 15-year old all got hit, and they were taken to piedmont Hospital.

Deputies say their injuries were minor and all should survive.

They are currently in stable condition.