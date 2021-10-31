x
Thriller night 5K takes downtown Macon

The event began with a 5K run or walk and, of course, people came out in costume.

MACON, Ga. — Two organizations teamed up to bring you a ‘thriller’ of an evening on Saturday.

Hi-Ya Dance Theater and The Boys and Girls Club of Macon hosted the 15th annual Thriller Night 5K.

"I really loves events that bring the whole community together and I love events that are full of collaboration to make it possible,” 5K organizer Rachelle Wilson said.

When the run ended at Cherry Street Plaza, kids came out for the thriller parade and dance.

