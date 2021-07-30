'The pandemic is not going anywhere': Warner Robins split on recommendation to mask back up

People in Warner Robins are split on this week's recommendation to mask up indoors in areas with high transmission, regardless of vaccination status

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Department of Defense ordered all employees to mask up at facilities in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission this week.

That includes bases across most of the Southeast, including Robins Air Force Base.

If you’re one of the 15,000 people who work at the base, you may have dusted off your mask.

Lendi Gray, a manager at McCall's near the base, said that she is in favor of everybody masking back up.

"I feel better with people wearing the mask. I know there is a lot of people who don't agree with it being mandated. Personally, I don't think it should be a personal opinion because it is taking care of each other is what I think," said Gray.

Kim Bethel says that we should do what's right to keep everyone safe.

"We should all think about the next person. I, myself, I am vaccinated and I am thinking about the kids," said Bethel.

Jose Rodriguez thinks that masks should not be necessary.

"To first say that you don't have to wear a mask if you are fully vaccinated and then to come back and say you have to wear a mask, it is totally crazy," said Rodriguez.

Johnny Carswell says he is an advocate for getting vaccinated and that it is important.

"The pandemic is not going anywhere. The only thing we have for it is to be social distancing and being vaccinated," said Carswell.

13WMAZ contacted Robins Public Affairs. They declined to comment.