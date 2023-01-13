The show centers on a group of five homeless musicians known as the City Weeds who transform a street corner under the Brooklyn Bridge into their play space.

MACON, Ga. — Theatre Macon brings the sounds of New York to Central Georgia with their upcoming production of Brooklyn the Musical.

The show centers on a group of five homeless musicians known as the City Weeds who transform a street corner under the Brooklyn Bridge into their play space.

They tell the story of a young girl named Brooklyn who becomes a famous singer and travels from her home in Paris to Brooklyn, New York to find her long-lost father.

Director Kenneth Jones said he fell in love with the musical as a teen.

"I've been waiting a long time to do this. It's very difficult material but these five people in the show they're taking on the task and their killing it," Jones said.

Jones is no stranger to the stage. He has performed in several shows at Theatre Macon including The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and recently directed the Perry Players production of Seussical.

Brooklyn the Musical features heavy themes about addiction, depression, homelessness and more. Jones says Central Georgians may be able to connect with the songs in the show.

"It may hit home with a lot of people or some people may know of someone that may be going through things such as drugs and suicide and those types of things. It's a beautiful story and I think the audience will love it," he said.

Entertainment, fun and loving are all the words Jones says he would use to describe the show.

"That's what we want to spread throughout this that no matter what we go through, no matter what your story is, we can all come together and meet at a common ground and just love on each other," Jones said.