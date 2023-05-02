Tickets to go on sale for Rodeo and Stock show in Perry

You can see the show from February 23rd to the 25th at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

PERRY, Ga. — Tickets go on sale starting Monday, February 6 for the Georgia National Rodeo and Stock show in Perry.

The rodeo will include bull riders, barrel racers, and saddle bronc riders.

The event will have unique western wear vendors, food concessions, and large equipment retailers.

The junior livestock show will feature cattle, hogs, sheep, and goats.

Rodeo ticket sales start at 9 a.m. on Monday. Tickets are $25 for kids ages 2-12, $30 for adults, and $35 for box level seats.

You can see the show from February 23rd to the 25th at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.