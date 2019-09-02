MACON, Ga. — A Warner Robins church gave some guests with special needs their night to shine. Southside Baptist Church partnered with an organization called Happy Hour to bring the night to life. The night was filled with laughter a whole lot of dancing after organizers transformed the church into a prom night for the special needs community.

Sarah Galloway strutted her moves down the red carpet Friday night while Southside Baptist Church hosted the Tim Tebow Foundations "Night to Shine." She says one thing puts a smile on her face.

"I love to dance," said Galloway.

She wasn't the only one who had some moves on the dance floor. Administrative Pastor Billy Andrews says other people with special needs attended the prom for a night that was all about them.

"They are going to realize that there is a bigger community of people out there that they can connect with and become friends with tonight," said Andrews.

Familiar faces like former Miss America Betty Cantrell and Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms attended, along with Cinderella and Elsa from the movie, Frozen. Galloway says she had one goal for the night.

"I'm here to have fun," said Galloway.

The community donated dresses, their time for hair and makeup, and served food throughout the evening. Mike Brashear works with Happy Hour, an agency that helps people with special needs, and says he wants people to know they are here and thriving.

"What we are hoping to do is just bring more awareness to those special needs people that are in our community," said Brashear.

The prom is part of a nationwide "Night to Shine" organized by football great Tim Tebow. Some of the other special proms were in the area tonight in Forsyth, Dublin, Gray, and Milledgeville.