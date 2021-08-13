'Time for us to move forward': Macon church to resume in-person worship service

Senior Pastor Carlos Kelly says the church is taking a number of safety precautions to keep everyone safe.

MACON, Ga. — This weekend a Macon church will welcome members and visitors back after being virtual for 17 months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Pastor of Beulahland Bible Church Carlos Kelly says returning to in-person worship is something the church has prepared for.

Right now, the seats at the church's North campus are empty, but this Sunday, worshipers will fill their building again.

"Very excited, overjoyed, it is a indescribable joy," Minister Gaynelle Ellis said.

Ellis plans on being at in-person worship service this Sunday at Beulahland. It's the first time the church is welcoming members after going virtual for 17 months during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was just kind of perplexed, just wondering what was really going to happen and how long it was going to happen, but never anticipating that it was going to be as long as it has been," Ellis said.

Senior Pastor Carlos Kelly says prayer and looking at the number of COVID-19 cases led the church to make the decision.

Kelly says even with the resurgence of cases, now is the time to welcome members back.

"If we took the proper precautions, we make sure that we really limit our capacity, and that we have strict guidelines, that we would be safe. We felt confident this was the right time for us to move forward," he said.

The church is taking a number of steps, like having everyone pre-register for services and limiting worship capacity to only 40 percent.

"Everyone that attends will have to wear mask at all times, there will be a checkpoint at the front door, every person will have to go through a temperature check as well as some other minor details, make sure they are reregistered, seating is not just open seating, there is pretty much assigned seating to make sure spacing is implemented," Kelly said.

Kelly says they're even dismissing by section to limit people gathering together. With worship resuming again on Sunday Kelly and Ellis both look forward to a safe and joyful day.

"There is nothing like gathering together in-person, you can't forsake the assembling of ourselves together," Ellis said.

"To be honored and blessed to return, I owe that to God, you know I didn't have to make it back and He has allowed me to come back," Kelly said.