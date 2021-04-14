President Biden announced all U.S. combat troops will be out of Afghanistan by September. People who have been deployed say those troops will be happy to be home

MACON, Ga. — President Joe Biden says all U.S. combat troops will be out of Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. 20 years to the day of the attacks that started the war.

"After consulting closely with our allies and partners, with our military leaders and intelligence personnel, with our diplomats and our development experts, I concluded that it's time to end America's longest war. It's time for American troops to come home," says Biden.

The war has cost U.S. taxpayers over $1 trillion and saw more than 2,400 American lives lost.

13WMAZ has been there as troops were deployed to Afghanistan from Fort Stewart and we've also seen them reunite with their families.

"It's almost surreal to be back in the United States you know, and be back with your loved ones," says Lt. Col. Chris Powell with the Georgia National Guard's 48th Brigade.

He was deployed to Afghanistan twice. The first time, he says the U.S. was still very much leading the way, but when he returned, the U.S. was able to take a step back and let their military have more control. He says that's what they wanted to happen.

"We were able to help them conduct free elections, provide security for the people over all and then protect the homeland," he says. "They're self supporting themselves. It was a great thing to see, to be quite honest with you because it validates our presence there."

Johnathan Adams, now a District Attorney in Central Georgia has been deployed four times, twice to Guantanamo Bay and twice to Iraq.

He first went to Guantanamo Bay in 2002, "Which is right when we were bringing those folks in from Afghanistan, the Al-Qaida detainees, and you really felt like you were getting to the people who caused 9/11."

He says now, it's probably a good idea to get those troops back home to their families, but it comes with risks.

"I do think it's time to come home. We have been in Afghanistan for 20 years and the military is there now to help train and equip the Afghani people," he says. "I do think with us leaving, we do lose an element of security in Afghanistan, but by us staying under the current model that we're there, I don't think that we have a firm enough end goal in sight."

He also says he knows families will be over the moon to be reunited, but some soldiers return home wondering if it was worth it.

"I hope that the soldiers realize that as with any peace keeping operation, which is what Afghanistan turned into and Iraq turned into in a sense, was part of this nation building effort, whatever impact that you had whether it was on a small village or a small family, I think that's a positive impact."

Max Wood Former U.S. Attorney for the Middle Georgia District and retired Colonel in the Air Force Reserves has been deployed to Iraq and Pakistan.

"When I was in Pakistan, a lot of what we were doing was we were monitoring the activity on the Pakistan, Afghanistan border by radical Islamic groups."

He agrees with Adams that people who have been stationed over there will be glad to come home, but he says the jury is still out on what will happen when the U.S. leaves.

"If we pull out, there's definitely going to be -- there's no doubt -- there's going to be a power vacuum and that will be the test of whether or not we accomplished what we wanted to accomplish."

Wood says it's time for everyone to pray.