A strong system from the Midwest will bring stormy weather across the Southeast today.

An unusual weather pattern for the middle of July is creating extreme weather across the United States.

Extreme heat with temperatures over 105°F have developed across the southern Plains, and even possibly some record-breaking heat in Texas. For us in the Eastern United States: stormy weather more typical of late spring.

Here's what Central Georgia can expect as we head into the weekend:

Saturday Morning (7/21/2018) :

The morning is starting active, with a line of showers and storms moving quickly (around 45 mph) to the E, SE. As this line sweeps through, could see some damaging wind, hail, and frequent lightning. The fi

