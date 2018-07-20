A strong system from the Midwest will bring stormy weather across the Southeast on Friday, July 20, 2018 and Saturday, July 21, 2018.

An unusual weather pattern for the middle of July is creating extreme weather across the United States.

Extreme heat with temperatures over 105°F have developed across the southern Plains while the Eastern United States is experiencing stormy weather more typical of late spring.

A moderate risk for severe weather (4 out of 5 threat) has been issued for parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and parts of Tennessee Friday (7/20/18). The severe threat for this evening and tonight will likely remain to our west in parts of Mississippi and Alabama.

Here's what Central Georgia can expect as we head into the weekend:

Friday, July 20, 2018

Central Georgia will likely see a slow decrease in cloud cover by this evening. Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening hours. We will likely begin to dry out this evening and warm into the upper 80s. Evening and the overnight hours are looking quiet across Central Georgia.

Friday Night/Saturday Morning

A severe line of storms will likely impact parts of Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama late Friday night into early Saturday morning with damaging winds. The storms will likely remain west of our area. There's some uncertainty on the exact track of these storms. There's a chance it could end up farther to the east, but it appears unlikely as of now. We'll likely stay cloudy with a small chance for a few showers or storms overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday (7/21/18)

Saturday morning and afternoon is looking mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will likely climb into the lower 90s. Storms are forecast to develop Saturday evening into Saturday night. With plenty of unstable air and some wind shear in place, severe storms cannot be ruled out. Main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado is possible in this particular setup.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Central Georgia under a slight (2 out of 5 threat) risk for severe storms Saturday. It means a few storms are expected to become severe.

Stay with the 13 WMAZ Weather Team for the latest details on the potential to see strong and severe storms this weekend.

