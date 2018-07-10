After several days of nice weather, we unfortunately have changes in the forecast for Thursday afternoon. An organized line of storms will move in to central Georgia this afternoon ahead of a cold front. These storms could be strong to severe. A 'marginal' risk for severe weather (level 1 of 5) has been outlined for all of central Georgia for today. A slight risk (level 2 of 5) has been outlined to the southwest of Macon.

The main threat from the storms this afternoon and evening will be the potential for gusty winds. Heavy rain and lightning should also be expected. The tornado threat is low, but a brief, weak spin-up tornado cannot be completely ruled out, especially within the slight risk area.

So let's break down the timeline. The leading edge of storms could move in to Upson, Lamar, and Taylor counties as early as 2 or 3 PM this afternoon. We need to watch these storms especially as they initially move in to our area. Some weakening is expected as they move further east, but this does not mean that we won't see strong storms even to the east of Macon.

For places like Macon and Warner Robins the storms will likely be arriving between 4 and 6 PM. Again we will be watching closely for any stronger storms with gusty winds and heavy rain. To reiterate the tornado threat is low but not completely zero.

Storms will continue to move further east as we get closer to 6 or 7 PM. Behind the leading edge of storms a steadier rain could linger in to the evening hours. This means it could be a rainy drive home from work.

Then for tomorrow we could see another round of rain and some storms, mainly to the south east of Macon. The SPC has outlined the marginal risk of severe weather for parts of central Georgia on Friday.

While the coverage of storms is likely not as expansive on Friday, some of these storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

By Friday evening we're trending drier, and getting rid of some of the cloud cover. Saturday we'll be sunny with highs in the 60s. Be sure to download the 13 WMAZ app to stay up to date on the forecast.

Thursday...Showers and storms likely for the afternoon and evening. Some storms strong. Highs around 80.

Thursday Night... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Showers and storms likely. Some could be strong. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday... Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 50s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs near 70.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

