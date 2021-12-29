Timeline: Strong storms possible in Central Georgia through Thursday evening

The 13WMAZ Weather Team is tracking a front moving towards Central Georgia as potential severe weather ingredients come together.

MACON, Ga. — The first of two cold fronts over the next week or so continues to push closer to Central Georgia. With afternoon temperatures in the 70s and a wind out of the south and southwest, the ingredients for potential strong storms are coming together. Here's what to expect...

REMAINDER OF WEDNESDAY

Aside from a few showers, the remainder of Wednesday should be quiet. We saw a couple strong storms during the afternoon hours that prompted the National Weather Service to issue Special Weather Statements. However, those storms have since exited the area.

OVERNIGHT INTO THURSDAY

A broken line of storms will push south out of metro Atlanta and into Central Georgia. These storms will be capable of producing strong winds and perhaps a brief spin-up tornado. Be sure to have a way to receive warnings during the overnight hours, especially in areas north of the Fall Line Freeway.

THURSDAY MID-MORNING INTO AFTERNOON

The initial line of storms will continue to sink south with the severe weather risk continuing. It's remarkable to note that the temperatures will be in the 70s across much of the area by 9 a.m. Periods of heavy downpours and gusty winds will persist into the afternoon hours.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

The frontal axis will being to sink south across Central Georgia. With the peak heating of the day, we'll again be watching for the threat of severe weather. Once this line makes it through your location, the severe weather threat will come to an end.

THURSDAY NIGHT

The severe weather threat will come to an end Thursday night as the last of the storms exit our area and the heating of the day is lost. More rain will be likely on Friday, though as of now it does look to be intense.

We'll be watching the prospects for more severe weather over the weekend. Be sure to check back with 13WMAZ for updates on that as it gets closer.