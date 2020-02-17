FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The search for 23-year-old Anitra Gunn continued into Monday with the announcement that a joint task force to find her had been created by law enforcement.

Anitra is a 2016 graduate of West Lake High School in Atlanta and is currently a senior agriculture major at Fort Valley State University.

Here’s a timeline of all the developments in the case:

FRIDAY, 2/14

Anitra’s father, Christopher Gunn, calls to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day on Friday morning

Fort Valley Police say the last time she was seen was around 11:30 a.m.

Christopher Gunn says Anitra’s brother tried calling her and no one answered the phone

Gunn asked Anitra’s friends and family to try calling her to see if she would answer

Gunn asked police to do a courtesy check at Anitra’s residence on W. Church Street. No one was found in the house, and Gunn says nothing looked out of place that would indicate a robbery or struggle

SATURDAY, 2/15

Gunn drove down from Atlanta to Fort Valley to file a missing person’s report

Law enforcement found her car on Belle Street Saturday afternoon, near her apartment

Gunn says the front bumper was damaged and the car was found in a neighbor’s yard

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation takes Anitra’s car for processing. The GBI has not said what they found inside, but Gunn says her wallet was inside

Gunn says police told him that Anitra’s phone was found somewhere else, but did not tell him where

Fort Valley Police issue a release asking people to be on the lookout for Anitra

Peach County Sheriff's Office

MONDAY, 2/17

A task force between Fort Valley Police and Peach County Sheriff’s Office was formed to assist in the search for Anitra

The GBI confirms to 13WMAZ that Georgia State Patrol and GBI are flying helicopters to assist in an aerial search for Anitra

On Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., two dozen volunteers were out searching the area where Anitra was last seen -- the house of her boyfriend's aunt on Chestnut Hill Road

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese releases photos of Anitra's car with the front bumper missing. He says whoever has the bumper probably knows where she is.

Search crews tell 13WMAZ that they're packing up and will be ending their ground search for the day around 5 p.m.

Investigators are unsure of what she might have been wearing, but she is described as 5’7” tall, 165 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3384.

