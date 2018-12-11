There have been victory speeches, press releases, lawsuits, and lots of numbers dominating headlines across the state about the Georgia governor's race.

There's so much information that it can be hard to keep up. Here's a timeline of everything we've reported on.

TUESDAY (11-6-18) [Election Day]

"Votes remain to be counted. There are voices waiting to be heard," is what Stacey Abrams said on election night.

Her camp packed up around 2 a.m. Wednesday, still waiting for results, but Republican candidate Brian Kemp addressed his crowd like a winner.

"We are waiting on the final results, but I'm confident that victory is near," said Kemp.

WEDNESDAY (11-7-18)

The Kemp campaign "claimed victory" in a press call and asked Abrams to concede.

"It is impossible, between the absentees and the provisionals, that are outstanding for her to force this into a runoff or a recount," said Austin Chambers of the Kemp campaign.

But Abrams' campaign said they wouldn't accept Kemp's numbers and were skeptical about the number of uncounted ballots.

"There has been no data offered, no proof offered, no county breakdowns," said Abrams campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo.

The Abrams camp called on Kemp to resign as Secretary of State.

THURSDAY (11-8-18)

Thursday morning Kemp steps down as Secretary of State to begin his transition to the governor's office.

"Effective at 11:59 a.m. today (Thursday) I'm stepping down as Secretary of State," said Kemp.

Thursday afternoon, the Abrams team held their own news conference saying they wanted "every legal vote counted."

"We are going to take action that we think will move the needle and serve the people of Georgia," said Groh-Wargo.

Thursday afternoon, the Abrams campaign also filed a lawsuit in Dougherty County asking a Federal judge to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots to Friday as long as they were postmarked by November 6th.

The Abrams team argued that Hurricane Michael and a state holiday may have slowed ballots in the mail.

"Count all the votes. We want them all counted," said Groh-Wargo.

FRIDAY (11-9-18)

On Friday, a federal judge agreed to the request filed in Dougherty County.

The Abrams campaign held another press conference, this time with voters who faced roadblocks.

Friday night, the Abrams campaign said their independent voting data showed discrepancies in the Secretary of State's numbers.

They argued that there were more outstanding ballots than previously listed.

But Saturday morning, Kemp's team clapped back, calling Abrams "a disgrace to democracy" and claiming that even if Abrams received 100 percent of the outstanding votes, she would still lose.

On Sunday, the Abrams team filed another federal lawsuit, naming two Georgia counties, over provisional and absentee ballots.

"This race is not over... it's still too close to call... and we cannot have confidence in the secretary of state's numbers," said Groh-Wargo.

