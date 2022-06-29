'Tin Can Miracle': Perry church converts shipping container into mobile OBGYN clinic

Members say they need volunteers and donations

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — Perry United Methodist Church members are creating a mobile OBGYN clinic in an unusual space — an old shipping container. Congregants plan to ship it to Ghana once it's complete in September.

"They don't have any clinics at all, and we'll drill a well once it gets over there so they have running water. It'll be paneled, solar panels. It'll have fully electric lights and we're going to put an air conditioner in this one," said church member Buddy Roper.

Members work on the project every Saturday and Thursday night. Women at the church are sewing reusable menstrual pads together as well.

The project will cost around $50,000 and so far the church has raised about $22,000 according to Roper.

Senior Pastor Tom Carruth said, "We're just so blessed here, so for us to get to do this and to help folks who really don't have what we have in America, it's a true blessing."

Carruth says anyone in the community is welcome to help on the project.