'4th of July weekend is pretty notorious in emergency departments': Tips for a safe holiday

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia doctors are encouraging people to be careful this weekend, and they have some tips that can help you avoid a trip to the emergency room.

“Fourth of July weekend is pretty notorious in emergency departments around the country because it’s one of our busiest. Absolutely,” said Emily Harkins.

Harkins is an ER doctor with Coliseum Medical Centers and she says a lot of injuries they see are preventable. Firework injuries sit at the top of the list.

The National Safety Council advises people to enjoy fireworks put on by professionals instead of using them at home. They say while they are legal, they’re not safe.

Harkins says car accidents are another thing that land people in the hospital.

“We see a lot of car accidents. There are a lot more people out on the road and there are also a lot more people celebrating and unfortunately, driving and alcohol don't mix, so we unfortunately see a lot of that,” said Harkins. “In other places they see a lot of boating accidents because -- again -- drinking and boating don't mix, but the thing that we see the most and hate to see is fireworks injuries."

Aside from firework safety and driving sober, things like staying safe in the sun, taking poolside precautions, and being mindful of alcohol intake are on the list of things experts advise people to pay attention to.

“Keeping sunscreen on, reapplying several times throughout the day,” said Harkins. “Staying hydrated, especially if you’re drinking. You’ll feel a lot better the next day if you are drinking a lot of water.”

She also says it’s important to watch out for the little ones.

“Keep a really close eye on your kids now. We see a lot of pediatric injuries both being around fireworks and also being around water.”