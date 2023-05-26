How to make the best of your steaks while grilling this Memorial Day weekend

Taylor Evans with the Georgia Beef Board explains how to grill your steaks like a pro on this Memorial Day weekend.

MACON, Ga. — The meat section is popular on Memorial Day.

You've got a lot of choices.

Taylor Evans is with the Georgia Beef Board.

"I get enjoyment out of eating beef. I grew up raising cattle for beef," she explained.

She knows what she's doing.

We chose three cuts to work with.

"We've got a good flatiron steak. A little bit better, we've got our New York Strip, and our best is going to be a bone-in ribeye when you're talking about beef flavor and tenderness," she said.

For meats that don't cost as much, add in a little more flavor.

"We've got our good flatiron steak, but if we put it in a marinade, it's going to elevate it to even a better or a best," Evans exclaimed.

Then, it's off to the great outdoors. The grill is already on and ready to sizzle.

"On all of these cuts, we're looking at 10 to 15 to 20 minutes depending on the doneness that you want," Taylor said.

Remember, you only need one flip on this food, so set your timer for five or six minutes before you lift the lid again.

On that flatiron steak, you're looking for it to be a little more rare, so you'll need a quicker flip.

"You can tell when your steak is ready to flip, because it's let go of the grill," she said, wiggling the New York Strip.

After this, it's all gravy -- just waiting for the thermometer to tell you it's done.

"If you're looking for a rare steak, you're looking for an internal temperature of 145, 150 degrees. More well done, you're looking at internal temperature of 165 degrees," said Evans.

The magical moment is taking it off the grill.