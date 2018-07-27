Starting off on the right foot on the first day is key.

As teachers prepare for the first day of school, so can parents.

When the doors finally open for the first day, teachers have some tips for smooth sailing until the very last day.

Teachers encourage you to build relationships with the entire school, and those relationships can lead to healthy conversation and open discussion.

Set up conferences with your child's teacher and ask about the best way to communicate.

Teachers say that it's important to know that the lines of communication go two ways -- you should be open with your teacher so they can be open with you, and know that they have the student's best interest at heart.

When the day is done, kids aren't the only ones who should do their homework. Ask your children about their day at school -- "What did you do today? What is one thing you learned that you did not know?"

Of course, it's important to always encourage your kids in order to keep their positivity high and let them know that they have your support.

A successful school year also means students have to focus outside of the classroom. Here are some helpful homework tips to get them off to a good start.

Use a planner to keep up with all of their assignments.

Make sure they have a designated homework space.

Encourage your student to get the work done early despite later deadlines

When needed, tell them to ask for help, even if that requires staying after school for some needed study time.

