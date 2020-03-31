MACON, Ga. — President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines through the end of April. Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District wants to remind us what that means.

"We are exercising the national and state guidelines when it comes to large gatherings, which is limiting the number of people to 10 or less and maintaining a six-foot distance between individuals," Hokanson said.

Many Central Georgia county leaders decided to allow only essential businesses to stay open, like grocery stores. But large crowds that gather there can make those rules hard to follow.

"The biggest thing we can say in terms of that is when you're walking through the store, make sure that you're maintaining that six-foot distance. If you're going to stores make sure that you're sanitizing the carts before you actually touch them," Hokanson said.

Hokanson urges people to respect the grocery store's designated senior hours to protect the most vulnerable. He mentioned taking safety measures a step further when you get home.

"While there's not evidence of food-borne transmission or transmission through food, it is just good practice to probably wipe down any produce, any packaging that you have after you return home from the store and make sure that you wash your hands afterwards," Hokanson said.

Kroger announced they're installing plexiglass shields at registers and floor decals to promote social distancing at their checkout lines.

"Obviously one of the biggest points of risk in any store, whether it's the grocery store or anything, is the person that sees every single customer coming through the store, and that's the cashier. So if they're ill, make sure that you're telling them to stay home," Hokanson said.

Publix's senior hour is from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for people 65 or older to get groceries.

13WMAZ reached out to Publix's spokesperson to see whether they're making plans to further promote social distancing.

Kroger says they've expanded their emergency-leave guidelines to include paid time for their employees.

